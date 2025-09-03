News
Historic California Town Evacuated as Wildfire Rages
Chinese Camp, California – A fast-moving wildfire has devastated a historic Gold Rush town in California, burning thousands of acres and leading to evacuations. The fire, which grew to 6.25 square miles (16.1 square kilometers), led to the evacuation of Chinese Camp Town, first settled by Chinese miners in 1850.
At least five properties, including both freestanding and mobile homes, were destroyed in the blaze that swept through the rural community. CalFire, the state’s main firefighting agency, confirmed the destruction but reported no immediate injuries or fatalities as of Tuesday night.
In a scene of determination, seven residents quickly moved large tree branches away from a home and used shovels to push sand onto a fire near their property. They worked tirelessly for approximately 30 minutes until firefighters arrived to assist. An RV on the lot was damaged during the inferno.
Fire officials have requested additional resources, including fire engines and air support, to combat the ongoing fire known as the 6-5 Fire, which was ignited by lightning, according to CalFire.
The town, once known as Camp Washington, was renamed to honor the thousands of Chinese miners who settled there after being pushed from nearby camps. The community played an important role in the California Gold Rush history.
Recent Posts
- Historic California Town Evacuated as Wildfire Rages
- D.C. Mayor Signs Order for Federal Law Enforcement Coordination
- Powerful Winds Snap Tree Branches in Carmichael, Causing Damage
- New Workplace Comedy The Paper Aims to Capture The Office’s Spirit
- Drama Unfolds as Belly Heads to Paris After Wedding Cancellation
- Liberty Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Sparks
- Padres’ Jason Adam Faces Season-Ending Injury in Loss to Orioles
- Lady Gaga Returns to VMAs with Star-Studded Performance
- Walter Payton: A Legacy of Grit and Excellence in NFL History
- Sabrina Impacciatore’s Star Rises with New Series ‘The Paper’
- Brooks Nader and Billy Haire Finalize Divorce After Nearly a Decade Together
- Denzel Washington: Cinematic Icon and Action Star
- Chloé Zhao Premieres Emotional Film ‘Hamnet’ at Telluride
- Jonquel Jones Reflects on Journey Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
- MLB September Buzz: Playoff Races Heat Up As Teams Make Final Push
- SpaceX Readies Falcon 9 for Starlink Launch from Vandenberg Base
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Tape Shows at Brooklyn Academy in September
- Sabally Sisters Shine in WNBA: A Family Legacy
- Caitlin Clark Sees Supportive Faces at Indiana Fever Game
- Power Restored in Paso Robles After Outage Affects 2,000 Customers