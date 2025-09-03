Historic California Town Evacuated as Wildfire Rages

Chinese Camp, California – A fast-moving wildfire has devastated a historic Gold Rush town in California, burning thousands of acres and leading to evacuations. The fire, which grew to 6.25 square miles (16.1 square kilometers), led to the evacuation of Chinese Camp Town, first settled by Chinese miners in 1850.

At least five properties, including both freestanding and mobile homes, were destroyed in the blaze that swept through the rural community. CalFire, the state’s main firefighting agency, confirmed the destruction but reported no immediate injuries or fatalities as of Tuesday night.

In a scene of determination, seven residents quickly moved large tree branches away from a home and used shovels to push sand onto a fire near their property. They worked tirelessly for approximately 30 minutes until firefighters arrived to assist. An RV on the lot was damaged during the inferno.

Fire officials have requested additional resources, including fire engines and air support, to combat the ongoing fire known as the 6-5 Fire, which was ignited by lightning, according to CalFire.

The town, once known as Camp Washington, was renamed to honor the thousands of Chinese miners who settled there after being pushed from nearby camps. The community played an important role in the California Gold Rush history.