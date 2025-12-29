Historic Changes in Iraq as US Troops and UN Mission Withdraw

Baghdad, Iraq — The United States has officially concluded its military presence in Iraq, marking the end of over ten years of direct involvement in the country’s security sector. This withdrawal coincides with the closure of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), effectively leaving Iraq without significant international assistance for the first time since 2003.

The US military’s Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve was established in 2014 during the fight against ISIS. It played a crucial role in stabilizing Iraq and training local forces. However, as of late 2025, the remaining US troops have departed, leading to concerns about the future of Iraq’s political and security frameworks.

Local leaders and political observers have raised alarms about potential instability and fragmentation in Iraq, particularly with the enduring influence of Iran and the presence of various security groups. Experts have pointed out that many of the issues currently faced by Iraq arise from the lack of a solid governance structure to manage its security forces.

Despite these risks, some view the withdrawal of international forces as an opportunity for Iraq to focus on institutional reform and strengthen its governance capabilities. Iraqi officials acknowledge the need to build sustainable security institutions capable of independent operations.

The departure of US and UN forces highlights the critical juncture Iraq faces. Without the scaffolding of international support, local weaknesses in logistics, planning, and coordination are now more visible. This moment presents a unique chance for Iraq to reassess its security architecture and develop more coherent governance.

While Iranian influence remains potent, some believe that the absence of direct US involvement may pave the way for more significant negotiations regarding Iraq’s internal factions. There are hopes that with UNAMI’s departure, Iraq’s government can foster better coordination with various security groups.

The situation remains delicate, however, with concerns about potential power struggles among the myriad factions operating within Iraq. The development of Iraq’s political institutions and its ability to self-govern will be watched closely by both regional and international observers.

As the country navigates this challenging transition, the opportunities for institutional reform could shape Iraq’s future political landscape, signaling a new chapter in its post-conflict recovery.