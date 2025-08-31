Sports
Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six major college volleyball teams will make history at Bridgestone Arena, hosting its first-ever collegiate volleyball matches during the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market Broadway Block Party. The triple-header event highlights top teams from the SEC and Big Ten, including a significant milestone for Vanderbilt University as it fields its first volleyball team in 45 years.
The Nashville Sports Council has partnered with ESPN Events to bring this historic event to downtown Nashville. Competing teams include the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Tennessee Volunteers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Scott Ramsey, president of the Nashville Sports Council, said the event showcases Nashville on a national stage. “We continue to look at events that we can bring to Nashville, that not only attracts visitors but also highlights our city in national media coverage and complements the regular sports and entertainment activities we have going on,” he said.
The event promises an interactive fan experience throughout Bridgestone Arena, featuring photo booths, custom photo tattoos, and opportunities for Titans season tickets. Ramsey expressed optimism that the volleyball matches will attract new audiences to Nashville. “It’s a great opportunity to bring a new set of fans that follow college volleyball to our city. Other sports have drawn different fans, and this will expose more people to what our city has to offer,” he added.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with the first match kicking off at 11 a.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at around $30, providing fans access to all three matches.
For those eager to witness this historic volleyball action and the accompanying fan experience at Bridgestone Arena, details about the groundbreaking sporting event can be found across various coverage platforms. The event is sure to bring new energy to Nashville’s sports scene.
