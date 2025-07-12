Historic Day for Japanese Pitchers in MLB

NEW YORK, NY – Saturday marked a historic moment in Major League Baseball, as four Japanese-born starting pitchers took the mound simultaneously across the league for the first time ever.

Shohei Ohtani is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, although he’s still regaining form following Tommy John surgery. He is expected to pitch a few innings as the Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants.

Yusei Kikuchi will represent the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The All-Star selection has enjoyed a solid season, holding a 3.02 ERA with 110 strikeouts. He is scheduled to pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yu Darvish is on the mound for the San Diego Padres, looking to continue his successful career. A five-time All-Star, he has a career record of 110-89 and will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Completing the historic quartet is Shinnosuke Ogasawara of the Washington Nationals. Ogasawara debuted earlier this month after a stint in the minor leagues, where he dealt with injuries. He will pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers.

This unprecedented event underscores the growing influence of Japanese talent in MLB, with fans eager to witness the skills of these remarkable players.

As the MLB season continues, the significance of this day highlights the evolution of baseball into a truly global sport.