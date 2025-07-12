Sports
Historic Day for Japanese Pitchers in MLB
NEW YORK, NY – Saturday marked a historic moment in Major League Baseball, as four Japanese-born starting pitchers took the mound simultaneously across the league for the first time ever.
Shohei Ohtani is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, although he’s still regaining form following Tommy John surgery. He is expected to pitch a few innings as the Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants.
Yusei Kikuchi will represent the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The All-Star selection has enjoyed a solid season, holding a 3.02 ERA with 110 strikeouts. He is scheduled to pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Yu Darvish is on the mound for the San Diego Padres, looking to continue his successful career. A five-time All-Star, he has a career record of 110-89 and will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Completing the historic quartet is Shinnosuke Ogasawara of the Washington Nationals. Ogasawara debuted earlier this month after a stint in the minor leagues, where he dealt with injuries. He will pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers.
This unprecedented event underscores the growing influence of Japanese talent in MLB, with fans eager to witness the skills of these remarkable players.
As the MLB season continues, the significance of this day highlights the evolution of baseball into a truly global sport.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week