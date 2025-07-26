Historic Fayetteville Home Celebrates Nearly Two Centuries of Family Legacy

Fayetteville, N.Y. – A historic house located at 310 North Manlius St. is capturing attention as it nears its 200th anniversary. Owned by Mike and Betsy Pfohl, the property, known as ‘Oak Grove,’ dates back to 1828. It was originally built by David Collin for his parents, David and Lucy, to allow them to live near their family.

The Pfohls, who purchased the home in 2003, were drawn to its rich history and spacious grounds. The house sits on 2.7 acres and features five bedrooms and over 4,000 square feet of living space. Mike remarked, ‘We are not suburb people,’ suggesting that the home provides a perfect retreat for their growing family.

Oak Grove has served as a community hub for generations. According to a 1930 article in the Syracuse Herald, it was a popular picnic ground for Fourth of July celebrations and other community gatherings. Abolitionists Gerrit Smith and Rev. Samuel May held meetings there in the 1840s, and it was later a rallying point during the Civil War.

Notable visitors have included New York Governors Al Smith and Franklin Roosevelt, who visited the property in 1930 with his family. A photograph from that visit hangs in the Pfohls’ breakfast room, depicting a young Roosevelt in a chair, using braces from polio.

While they loved the historical significance of their home, Mike and Betsy have made several updates. They renovated the barn, once used to raise dogs and pigeons, into a game room featuring billiards and Skee Ball. The main house received a facelift, including a new kitchen with quartz counters and radiant heated floors, enhancing its flow and accessibility.

Betsy enjoys the kitchen’s large window that overlooks the backyard, where she often watches nature. New energy-efficient windows blend with some original historic features, maintaining the home’s character while improving its functionality.

As the couple prepares for a new chapter, they are moving just half a mile away to a smaller home, marking the end of their significant era at Oak Grove. ‘We love the house,’ Betsy said, reflecting on their time there. The property is currently on the market for $799,995, and interested buyers can view it by contacting Realtor Edward ‘Ed’ Glassberg.