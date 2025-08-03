Historic MLB Game Set for Tennessee at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee – For the first time, Major League Baseball will host a game featuring American and National League teams in Tennessee. The matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to continue on Sunday afternoon after it was suspended due to rain on Saturday night.

The game is taking place at Bristol Motor Speedway, a well-known NASCAR venue. The Braves will resume play trailing 1-0 with runners on first and second base when the game picks back up on Sunday.

First pitch was initially delayed by rain for two hours and 17 minutes on Saturday and was later suspended after just one out. MLB players expressed excitement about the unique setup. “I think it will be pretty sweet. Growing up watching NASCAR races, and being able to play in the center of it is pretty cool,” a player commented. “There’s going to be a lot of people there. It’ll be pretty loud. Those NASCAR fans get pretty rowdy.”

This historic event, known as the Speedway Classic, required significant adjustments to the speedway to accommodate a baseball diamond. Modifications included removing pit walls and gas pumps, and even a portion of a building.

With a unique layout, the baseball field in the speedway features symmetrical dimensions: 330 feet down the left and right field lines and 400 feet to center field. The left-center field gap is deeper than right-center.

The game on Sunday is part of a three-game series. The first two games were held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Reds are designated as the home team for this special game.

Approximately 85,000 tickets have been sold for the Speedway Classic, marking a new attendance record for an MLB game, surpassing the previous record set in 1954. Just like NASCAR, where fans enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, this event promises to bring a similar vibe to baseball.

Both teams will wear special uniforms featuring race car-style numbers to commemorate the unique event. The Braves, with a disappointing season record of 46-63, face a critical match against the Reds, who are 58-53, as they compete for a postseason spot.

As the excitement builds, fans and players alike are eager to witness this unprecedented crossover of NASCAR and MLB.