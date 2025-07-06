Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant

HOUSTON, Texas — In a groundbreaking move, the NBA has officially finalized a historic seven-team trade involving superstar Kevin Durant. The monumental deal was approved on Sunday, marking the first time a transaction of this scale has occurred in league history.

The trade was first agreed upon on June 22, just hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It involved the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns swapping Durant for several players, including Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, along with multiple draft picks. The deal included the No. 10 pick from the recent draft and five second-round picks.

This intricate trade has expanded to include five additional teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. In total, the Rockets will gain Durant and Clint Capela, while the Suns will receive Green, Brooks, and others, including rights to the 10th draft pick, Khaman Maluach.

The complexity of the trade grew from earlier agreements made over the past week, as other teams sought to incorporate their own players into the transaction. Houston focused on adding notable players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Capela to enhance their roster.

The entire deal reflects the shifting landscape of the NBA as teams adjust to new strategies for building competitive lineups. Franchise sources indicate that these transactions will dramatically impact the upcoming 2025-26 season.

As the NBA resumes trade and free agency activities, the fallout from this unprecedented multi-team trade will continue to unfold, raising excitement among fans and industry analysts alike.