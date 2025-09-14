Historic UFC Fight Planned for White House in 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — UFC CEO Dana White announced plans for a unique fight night on the South Lawn of the White House, set to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in June 2026.

During an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, White confirmed that fighters will make a dramatic entrance, walking from the Oval Office to the Octagon. ‘Do you know what is probably the most bada** thing about that?’ White said.

The event will have an exclusive attendance of under 5,000 on the White House South Lawn. White also detailed plans for an additional viewing area next to the White House, where 85,000 fans can watch on big screens. ‘We’re basically going to take over Washington DC for a week,’ he said.

Ivanka Trump, who practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, participated in a phone meeting with her father and White to help organize the event. The week leading up to the fight is expected to include various festivities on the National Mall, such as autograph sessions and interactive setups for fans.

Plans for the fight week include weigh-ins and press conferences held at the Lincoln Memorial, which will undergo renovations ahead of the event. As details are still being finalized, the event promises to be a significant moment for both the UFC and the city.

Dana White and Donald Trump have a long-standing friendship, dating back over 20 years. White has supported Trump during his political campaigns, including speaking at Republican National Conventions.