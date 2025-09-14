Sports
Historic UFC Fight Planned for White House in 2026
WASHINGTON, D.C. — UFC CEO Dana White announced plans for a unique fight night on the South Lawn of the White House, set to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in June 2026.
During an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, White confirmed that fighters will make a dramatic entrance, walking from the Oval Office to the Octagon. ‘Do you know what is probably the most bada** thing about that?’ White said.
The event will have an exclusive attendance of under 5,000 on the White House South Lawn. White also detailed plans for an additional viewing area next to the White House, where 85,000 fans can watch on big screens. ‘We’re basically going to take over Washington DC for a week,’ he said.
Ivanka Trump, who practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, participated in a phone meeting with her father and White to help organize the event. The week leading up to the fight is expected to include various festivities on the National Mall, such as autograph sessions and interactive setups for fans.
Plans for the fight week include weigh-ins and press conferences held at the Lincoln Memorial, which will undergo renovations ahead of the event. As details are still being finalized, the event promises to be a significant moment for both the UFC and the city.
Dana White and Donald Trump have a long-standing friendship, dating back over 20 years. White has supported Trump during his political campaigns, including speaking at Republican National Conventions.
Recent Posts
- Key Largo Man Sentenced for Arson at Pilot House Restaurant
- Historic UFC Fight Planned for White House in 2026
- DraftKings Offers $200 Bonus for College Football Bets This Weekend
- Guastatoya Hosts Municipal in Crucial Apertura 2025 Matchup
- Mariners Aim to Extend Winning Streak Against Angels Tonight
- Nicaragua Blocks Entry to International Content Creators Amid Increased Repression
- Cameroon’s Services Sector Fuels Economic Growth in 2025
- Tadej Pogacar Aims for Double Win in Quebec Cycling Races
- Lizzo Stuns at New York Fashion Week in Sheer Ensemble
- Ben Rortvedt Shines as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Challenges
- Suspect Tyler Robinson Jokes Online After Charlie Kirk’s Shooting
- Two Minnesota Men Charged With Financing Violence in Cameroon
- Upcoming Changes to College Football Schedule Announced
- Flex CEO Details Missile Incident at Ukraine Facility
- Timothée Chalamet Stars in Eye-Catching Cash App Commercial
- Jude Law and Jason Bateman Star in ‘Black Rabbit’ Drama
- Judge Blocks Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children Amid Legal Challenges
- América and Chivas Set for Clásico Nacional Showdown
- Injuries Plague Iowa Hawkeyes During Game Against UMass
- Commerce Secretary Critiques Musk’s Leadership at Government Efficiency Department