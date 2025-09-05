LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) – September 5 holds a significant place in history with a series of remarkable events spanning centuries. In 1774, the First Continental Congress met in Philadelphia, setting the stage for the birth of the United States. Just over 60 years later, in 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas, marking a key moment in the state’s tumultuous history.

Fast forward to 1905, when the Treaty of Portsmouth was signed, effectively ending the Russo-Japanese War—an event that reshaped global politics. September 5 is also remembered for cultural milestones, including the publication of Jack Kerouac‘s iconic novel, ‘On the Road,’ in 1957. In 1960, boxing legend Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, won a gold medal at the Rome Olympics, a moment etched in sports history.

However, not all events on this day have been positive. In 1972, during the Munich Olympics, Palestinian militants launched an attack on Israeli athletes, which resulted in a tragic loss of life. The day was further marked by an attempted assassination of President Gerald Ford in 1975 by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

Throughout the years, September 5 has also been a day to celebrate influential figures in various fields who were born or died on this date. Notable personalities include Buzz Aldrin, who joined the University of North Dakota in 1984 to lead the development of new space programs aiming to enhance aerospace research.

Overall, September 5 serves as a reminder of the profound impact of historical events and the legacies of notable figures that continue to shape our world today.