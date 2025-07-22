Historical Events and Notable Birthdays on July 21

San Francisco, CA – July 21, 2025, marks the 202nd day of the year, leaving 163 days until 2026. With 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight, today is also Global Hug Your Kids Day, among other observances.

Sunrise occurred at 6:04 AM, and sunset will be at 8:27 PM. Today’s water temperature in San Francisco Bay is approximately 63.5°F. The first low tide of the day happened at 2:53 AM at -0.61 feet, while the first high tide took place at 10:03 AM at 4.54 feet.

Significant historical events include the Scopes Trial in 1925 when teacher John T. Scopes was convicted for teaching evolution, and in 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

Notable birthdays on this date include Ernest Hemingway, born in 1899, and Robin Williams, born in 1951. Today, they and many others celebrate their special day.

