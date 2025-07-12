Hisuian Lilligant Arrives in Pokémon GO Raids This July

SEATTLE, WA — The Pokémon Company has announced the debut of Hisuian Lilligant in Pokémon GO during a special Raid Day event on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, giving Trainers a chance to catch the new Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon and its Shiny variant.

Hisuian Lilligant will be available as a three-star Raid Boss, allowing players to battle and catch it after defeating it in raids. Trainers lucky enough to tackle this challenge could encounter a Shiny version as well. This Raid Day also includes several bonuses, such as up to five extra Raid Passes earned by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Additionally, the limit for Remote Raids will temporarily increase to 20 from 5:00 p.m. PDT on July 11 to 8:00 p.m. PDT on July 12. Players are encouraged to bring Flying-type Pokémon, which exploit Hisuian Lilligant’s weakness, making it easier to win these raids.

Trainers can purchase an event ticket for $4.99 that grants boosted rewards, including extra Raid Passes, XP, Stardust, and Rare Candy XL. With these incentives, Trainers are urged to prepare their best Flying-type Pokémon to maximize their chances of success.

The debut of Hisuian Lilligant highlights the evolving nature of Pokémon GO, as new features and events are rolled out regularly. The Pokémon community eagerly anticipates this event as Pokémon GO continues to engage players with fresh content and gameplay.

As Trainers gear up for Raid Day, they are reminded that connecting with other players can enhance the experience. Explore strategies, share tips, and make the most of this exciting new addition to the game.