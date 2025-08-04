Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past

LOS ANGELES, CA – The season one finale of the hit docuseries premieres on the History Channel on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 10/9c.

Throughout its debut season, host Winkler has taken viewers on a nostalgic journey through stories and unsupervised tales of Americana. The finale promises even more unbelievable tales, showcasing pastimes and practices that are no longer part of modern American life.

This week, fans will follow Winkler as he explores the dangerous jobs from bygone eras. The finale dives into the extreme lengths individuals went to just to earn a living, revealing dark stories like mercury-poisoned hat makers and children climbing through chimneys.

Viewers can stream the episode through platforms such as Philo, DirecTV, and Sling, with Sling currently offering the best deal at just $23 for the first month. The platforms provide a variety of live TV channels, making them affordable options for cord cutters.

Don’t miss out on the last episode as Winkler uncovers these shocking tales from the past that are both fascinating and chilling.