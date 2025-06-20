Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Life of Prominent Real Estate Agent

HAMPTON BAYS, NY — A hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning has left a prominent real estate agent dead. Police identified the victim as Sara Burack, 40, of Southampton. She was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene on Montauk Highway near Villa Paul Restaurant, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:45 a.m., when a 911 call reported a female lying in the roadway. Officers found Burack unconscious and suffering serious injuries, consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance transported her to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Burack was well-known in the Hamptons real estate market, previously working for Nest Seekers International and featuring in the Netflix series “Million Dollar Beach House.” Her colleague, Dylan Eckardt, expressed deep sorrow over her death. “She was an unbelievable agent,” he said. “Condolences go to her family.”

Detectives from Southampton Town Police and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash. As of now, they have not received any witness statements nor detailed information about the vehicle involved. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-3400 or 631-702-2230.

Paulette Corsair, a close family friend, remembered Burack for her kindness and dedication to charity work in New York City. “She was an amazing person who really cared for people,” Corsair said. “She was loved greatly by her friends and close family.”