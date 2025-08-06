Entertainment
Hit Series High Potential Returns with Season Two Cast Changes
Los Angeles, CA – The popular ABC series High Potential is set to return for a supersized second season with more episodes, but not every cast member from the first season will be back. The show follows Morgan, played by Kaitlin Olson, a high-potential intellectual who collaborates with the LAPD to solve murders. In the first season, she develops a partnership with skeptical detective Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata, who eventually comes to rely on her unique abilities.
The season one finale aired in February 2025 and revealed that Morgan’s ex, Roman, had been found alive after a decade-long disappearance. This shocking twist left viewers eager for more. Executive producer Todd Harthan discussed the show’s evolution, stating, “The No. 1 thing that we try to build in the writers room is a compelling case that will also be really wonderful to watch Morgan’s complicated brain take you through,” he explained.
Harthan emphasized the challenge of balancing serialized storylines with the show’s weekly cases, commenting, “Finding that balance is tricky, and that’s why you have a staff of people that keep you honest. They tell me, ‘If we reveal that, then it really upsets the balance.'” As for what fans can expect in season two, Sunjata hinted that there might be more focus on his character outside of work, suggesting an exploration of Karadec’s off-duty life.
Leslie’s character, Daphne, will continue to evolve, with Harthan indicating that season two will delve deeper into the precinct’s other characters. “What is going to be quite different is that we haven’t really scratched the surface of some of those other characters in the ensemble,” he mentioned, adding, “We haven’t gone home with a lot of them.”
