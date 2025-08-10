Hockey Americas Sets Stage for Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay

Asunción, Paraguay — Following a historic Pan American Cup, Hockey Americas returns to action with the U-23 teams for the Junior Pan American Games starting this Sunday, August 10. The tournament will run until August 19 and features two groups of four teams each, much like the previous Pan American Cup held in Montevideo, Uruguay.

According to the Junior Pan American Games manual, the hockey competition is crucial for qualification to the senior Pan American Games in Lima 2027. Only the teams that win gold will secure direct qualification, receiving one spot per gender, totaling two teams.

If a qualified team cannot participate in the 2027 Games, their spot will be forfeited, necessitating that teams seek qualification through the PAHF process. It is important to note that the Junior Pan American Games are not a qualifier for the Junior World Cup in 2027.

Thus, if teams such as Las Leoncitas and Los Leoncitos claim gold, their senior teams, Las Leonas and Los Leones, will earn their place for the 2027 Games. The same applies to Junior teams from Chile, Los Diablos Jr and Las Diablas Jr, as well as Las Cimarroncitas from Uruguay if they secure first place.

The stakes are high as these young athletes prepare to represent their countries and seize the opportunities presented by these Games.