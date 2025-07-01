Hockey Legend Alex Delvecchio Passes Away at 93

Detroit, MI – Alex Delvecchio, a legendary figure in the NHL and a three-time Stanley Cup champion, died on July 1, 2025, at the age of 93. The Delvecchio family made the announcement through the Detroit Red Wings, expressing their deep sadness over his passing.

In a heartfelt statement, they described Alex as more than a hockey player. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a cherished friend and respected teammate. ‘While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness, and heart were even greater than his professional achievements,’ the statement read.

Delvecchio, who played for the Red Wings from 1950 to 1974, ranks third in the franchise’s all-time records for games played (1,554), goals (456), and points (1,281). He also ranks fourth in assists with 875. He was part of the Red Wings’ championship teams in 1952, 1954, and 1955.

He won the Lady Byng Trophy three times, awarded to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, in 1959, 1966, and 1969. Known affectionately as “Fats,” Delvecchio served as head coach for parts of four seasons and as general manager for two seasons during the mid-1970s.

The Red Wings honored his legacy by retiring his No. 10 jersey in 1991, which hangs in the rafters of Little Caesars Arena alongside jerseys of other Red Wings legends.

Delvecchio’s impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he influenced many players with his sportsmanship and leadership. His passing marks the end of an era for the Red Wings and the entire hockey community.