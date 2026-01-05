Hockey Legend Bob Pulford Passes Away at 89

Toronto, Ontario — Bob Pulford, a Hockey Hall of Fame player and influential figure in ice hockey, passed away at the age of 89. His death was confirmed by the NHL Alumni Association on January 5, 2026, although no specific cause was provided.

Pulford’s career began as a robust forward with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he played from 1956 to 1970. He won four Stanley Cups with the team, contributing to their historic 1967 championship—still the franchise’s last title. Over his 14-season tenure with the Maple Leafs, Pulford participated in five All-Star games and led the league in short-handed goals three times.

After wrapping up his playing career, Pulford was recruited as a coach and later took on various roles with the Chicago Blackhawks. He began coaching the Kings in 1972 and returned to the Blackhawks in 1977 as a coach and general manager. His time in management saw the team reach the postseason for 20 consecutive years, contributing to eight division titles and a playoff streak that remains the second longest in NHL history.

The Blackhawks chairman, Danny Wirtz, expressed deep sadness over Pulford’s passing. “Bob Pulford was a towering figure in our organization and in the National Hockey League,” Wirtz said. “His contributions led to drafting many key players and his leadership will always be part of our history.”

Pulford’s legacy also includes being the first president of the NHL Players’ Association, laying the groundwork for collective bargaining in the league. His impact on the sport is noted as profound, with the NHL Alumni Association stating he “left an enduring mark on the game at every level.”

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991. Pulford is survived by his wife, Roslyn, and their children. His family received condolences from fellow NHL members, acknowledging the tremendous legacy he leaves behind.