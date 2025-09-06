Hockey Legend Ken Dryden Passes Away at 78 After Battle with Cancer

MONTREAL, Canada – Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday at age 78 after a courageous fight against cancer. The Canadiens confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Dryden was a key figure in the Canadiens’ dominant 1970s dynasty, winning six Stanley Cup championships during his career. Canadiens owner Geoff Molson praised Dryden’s impact, saying, “Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask, he was larger than life.”

Born on August 8, 1947, in Hamilton, Ontario, Dryden began his NHL career with the Canadiens in 1971, making an immediate impact by winning his first six games. He helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup victory that same season and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player.

In his rookie season, he also won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie. Dryden’s impressive record included five additional Stanley Cup wins and five Vezina Trophies as the best goaltender, all before his early retirement in 1979.

Beyond hockey, Dryden had a successful career in law, politics, and writing. He served as Minister of Social Development under Prime Minister Paul Martin from 2004 to 2006. Dryden’s influence extended beyond the rink, and he was known for his books, including “The Game,” which captured the essence of being a goaltender.

His contributions to Canadian society were recognized when he was awarded the Order of Canada in 2012. The Dryden family has requested privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers, they encourage donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his memory.

Dryden is survived by his wife, Lynda, and their children, Sarah and Michael. His legacy as a remarkable athlete and caring individual leaves a lasting impression on the sport and community.