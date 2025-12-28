Entertainment
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Host New Year’s Eve Special
New York, NY — Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are gearing up to celebrate the new year with their special, “A Toast to 2025!” The two-hour event will air live on December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
This year, the beloved co-hosts will welcome 46 of their closest friends for an evening filled with laughter and nostalgia. The show will honor the year gone by and share highlights from 2025 as viewers count down to midnight.
Star power will shine through as Kotb and Hager host an array of celebrity guests. Among those expected to attend are iconic figures from entertainment, sports, and journalism—including many familiar faces from NBC.
Among the guests will be acclaimed journalist Savannah Guthrie and former TODAY host Craig Melvin. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is also set to join, highlighting her return to competitive skiing after a five-year hiatus.
Adding to the star-studded lineup, Taylor Swift fans can expect to see fun mentions, as Kotb has previously shown admiration for the pop star. The camaraderie of celebrities like comedian Tiffany Haddish promises a night filled with entertainment.
Reflecting on the past year, Kotb shared, “I love how we can look back and celebrate everything we’ve achieved while looking ahead to new beginnings.” The show is anticipated to be a milestone for both hosts, marking a vibrant reunion of fun and friendship.
As 2025 approaches, fans are eager to tune in to “A Toast to 2025!” for a memorable conclusion to the year.
Recent Posts
- Lens Aims to Maintain Lead Against Toulouse in Ligue 1 Clash
- Alabama Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Sporting Lisbon Faces Gil Vicente in Primeira Liga Clash
- Apple Unveils Top iPhones for Every User in 2025
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Serie A Season Opener
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight
- Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Million Contract for Taiwan Air Force
- Leslie Marshall Shares Heartfelt Story of 11 Miscarriages on Fox News
- Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Consultant for GM Search
- Rice Falls to Tulsa in American Conference Opener 97-48
- Troy Men’s Basketball Faces Texas State in New Year’s Eve Matchup
- Two Police Officers Wounded in Mint Hill Shooting During Custody Exchange
- Andy Kotelnicki Returns to Kansas as Associate Head Coach
- XRP Price Predictions for 2026: Can It Reach $8?
- NASA’s Europa Clipper Observes Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
- The Allure of the 1961 Topps Baseball Card Set Revealed
- Mother Charged After Toddler’s Death in West Charlotte Motel
- Al-Nassr Faces Al-Ahli in Crucial Saudi Pro League Showdown
- New Mexico State Faces FIU in Key Conference USA Matchup
- Clicks Launches Communicator as Your Next Messaging Phone