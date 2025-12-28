Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Host New Year’s Eve Special

New York, NY — Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are gearing up to celebrate the new year with their special, “A Toast to 2025!” The two-hour event will air live on December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year, the beloved co-hosts will welcome 46 of their closest friends for an evening filled with laughter and nostalgia. The show will honor the year gone by and share highlights from 2025 as viewers count down to midnight.

Star power will shine through as Kotb and Hager host an array of celebrity guests. Among those expected to attend are iconic figures from entertainment, sports, and journalism—including many familiar faces from NBC.

Among the guests will be acclaimed journalist Savannah Guthrie and former TODAY host Craig Melvin. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is also set to join, highlighting her return to competitive skiing after a five-year hiatus.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Taylor Swift fans can expect to see fun mentions, as Kotb has previously shown admiration for the pop star. The camaraderie of celebrities like comedian Tiffany Haddish promises a night filled with entertainment.

Reflecting on the past year, Kotb shared, “I love how we can look back and celebrate everything we’ve achieved while looking ahead to new beginnings.” The show is anticipated to be a milestone for both hosts, marking a vibrant reunion of fun and friendship.

As 2025 approaches, fans are eager to tune in to “A Toast to 2025!” for a memorable conclusion to the year.