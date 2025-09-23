Hoda Kotb Returns to Today Show for Special Book Promotion

New York, NY – Hoda Kotb made a surprise return to the NBC morning show Today on September 22, less than a month after her last appearance. She announced her return during the Monday episode, exciting viewers with the news that she would discuss her new book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life.

During the show, host Jenna Bush Hager expressed, “You’ll want to come back tomorrow. Something to look forward to. Hoda is back. No, no, not for good. You’re still stuck with me.” This teasing announcement set the stage for Kotb’s much-anticipated appearance to promote her book focused on embracing life changes.

Kotb has previously shared her belief that everyone faces pivotal moments requiring a leap of faith. She mentioned in a March episode, “Everybody in their life, at one point, stands on the edge of something and says, ‘Should I jump? Should I try? Should I go for it?’” Her book aims to inspire readers to take those jumps.

Reflecting on her experiences, Kotb recalled a conversation with a friend who encouraged her by saying, “You’ve jumped your whole life… so don’t tell me that you can’t jump.” This motivation resonates with her journey in television and motherhood.

In her new book, Kotb includes interviews with individuals she admires, discussing their fears and triumphs. She describes life’s fleeting nature, stating, “You get one life. That’s all. That’s it. It’s ready for the taking. But it takes a jump.”

Kotb’s last regular appearance on Today was on January 28. Since then, she has made special guest appearances, including celebrating her wellness brand launch and reporting on inspiring stories.

After her return, Kotb expressed joy about catching up with her former coworkers, saying, “Everything’s great. My kids are in 3rd grade and 1st grade… It’s just a different life, but it’s funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new.”

Kotb’s personal anecdotes and relatable insights into life and career changes resonate with many, making her return to the show a moment of warmth and inspiration.