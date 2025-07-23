Hogan’s Heroes Star Kenneth Washington Dies at Age 89

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kenneth Washington, the last surviving main cast member of the classic CBS sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died on July 18 at the age of 89. His death leaves a significant gap in the legacy of the show, which aired from 1965 to 1971.

Washington joined the cast in 1970 as Sergeant Richard Baker, taking over the role of Sergeant Kinchloe from Ivan Dixon. His time on the show was brief; CBS canceled it in 1971 after just one season with him. Despite its end, the series remains a notable part of television history.

Born in Ethel, Miss., Washington moved to California during his childhood. He grew up in Redwood City and San Francisco before pursuing a career in acting. His first screen role was an uncredited appearance in the 1956 film “The Birds and the Bees.” He became a familiar face on television, guest-starring on shows like “Star Trek,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” and “Dragnet 1967.” His role as Officer Miller on “Adam-12” from 1968 to 1975 was among his most notable.

Washington’s film credits include a part in the 1973 science fiction movie “Westworld.” He continued to act in various productions until his retirement from screen roles in the late 1980s, with his final appearance in the sitcom “A Different World” in 1989.

After leaving acting, Washington returned to school and earned a degree from Loyola Marymount University. He later taught courses on Black actors in film and oral interpretation at Southwest College in Los Angeles.

Washington married Alice Marshall in 2001. He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His contribution to television and education leaves a lasting imprint on both industries.