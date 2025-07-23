Entertainment
Hogan’s Heroes Star Kenneth Washington Dies at Age 89
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kenneth Washington, the last surviving main cast member of the classic CBS sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died on July 18 at the age of 89. His death leaves a significant gap in the legacy of the show, which aired from 1965 to 1971.
Washington joined the cast in 1970 as Sergeant Richard Baker, taking over the role of Sergeant Kinchloe from Ivan Dixon. His time on the show was brief; CBS canceled it in 1971 after just one season with him. Despite its end, the series remains a notable part of television history.
Born in Ethel, Miss., Washington moved to California during his childhood. He grew up in Redwood City and San Francisco before pursuing a career in acting. His first screen role was an uncredited appearance in the 1956 film “The Birds and the Bees.” He became a familiar face on television, guest-starring on shows like “Star Trek,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” and “Dragnet 1967.” His role as Officer Miller on “Adam-12” from 1968 to 1975 was among his most notable.
Washington’s film credits include a part in the 1973 science fiction movie “Westworld.” He continued to act in various productions until his retirement from screen roles in the late 1980s, with his final appearance in the sitcom “A Different World” in 1989.
After leaving acting, Washington returned to school and earned a degree from Loyola Marymount University. He later taught courses on Black actors in film and oral interpretation at Southwest College in Los Angeles.
Washington married Alice Marshall in 2001. He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His contribution to television and education leaves a lasting imprint on both industries.
Recent Posts
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges
- Planning for the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know
- Hogan’s Heroes Star Kenneth Washington Dies at Age 89
- Hans Zimmer Joins Euphoria’s Season 3 Production Team
- Jule Brand Emerges as Key Player for German Team Ahead of Semifinal
- Skydance Media Promises Changes to CBS News to Gain Merger Approval
- Three Police Officers Shot in Suspected Ambush in Lorain