Hokato Hotozhe Sema Wins Bronze at Paris Paralympics
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India’s Hokato Hotozhe Sema secured a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F57 category at the Paris Paralympics. His throw of 14.65 meters marked a significant achievement, surpassing his previous personal best.
Sema, a Nagaland native and member of the Indian army, faced immense pressure but rose to the occasion, demonstrating immense skill and determination. His performance contributed to India’s medal tally, marking the nation’s 27th medal at the Paralympic Games.
The gold medal was clinched by Iran‘s Yasin Khosravi with an impressive throw of 15.96 meters, setting a new Paralympic record. Brazil‘s Thiago Paulino dos Santos took the silver with a throw of 15.06 meters, being the only other athlete to break the 15-meter mark.
Initially, Sema struggled with a throw of 13.88 meters but quickly improved. After reaching the 14-meter mark on his second attempt, he delivered his best throw in the fourth attempt, achieving 14.65 meters to secure his position on the podium.
Competing in the F57 category, which accommodates athletes with varying degrees of mobility impairment, Sema faced tough competition from a field of talented athletes. Despite a less favorable start, he demonstrated resilience and skill by progressively improving his throws throughout the event.
The F57 classification demands remarkable upper body strength, as athletes are required to execute their throws from a seated position. This unique challenge highlights the tremendous dedication and training that para-athletes undergo to excel in their respective sports.
Hokato Hotozhe Sema, who lost his left leg in a landmine explosion during military operations in 2002, took up shot put in 2016 with encouragement from senior officials after showcasing exceptional fitness levels. His journey in para-athletics has been one of perseverance and commitment, leading to significant achievements in international competitions.
