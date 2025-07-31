Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles

TORONTO, Canada — Holger Rune secured a victory in his first match at the Canadian Open on July 30, 2025, as he looks to regain form ahead of the upcoming US Open. The 22-year-old Danish player triumphed over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets, clinching the match with scores of 7-6, 6-3.

This win follows Rune’s participation in Washington, where he trained with eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi. Despite their time together, Rune faced a setback due to a back issue that hindered him from showcasing his newly learned skills.

After the match, Rune reflected on his standing compared to world number one Jannik Sinner and number two Carlos Alcaraz. He acknowledged the dedication and consistency both players have maintained, making it tough for others to compete at that level. “Yeah, I think you forgot something, you know? But yeah, no, no. I think about consistently playing at that level, there is a difference, yes,” he said.

Rune expressed confidence in his capability to challenge elite players. “I believe I have a good game that can, as I’ve shown in the past, also challenge them and take matches from them,” he added. Rune acknowledged he faces a tough road, particularly in improving his consistency, which has been a barrier to competing for top titles.

Despite his challenging season, including early exits in previous tournaments, Rune has shown potential with a competitive 2-2 head-to-head record against Alcaraz. His victory against Alcaraz in the final of the Barcelona Open provided a morale boost, as he aims to solidify his position among the top players. Turning his focus towards the next round, he is set to face Alexandre Muller on July 31. Rune hopes to build momentum from this win and continue advancing in the tournament.