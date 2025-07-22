Holger Rune Faces Alexandre Muller in Citi Open’s Second Round

Washington, USA — In a highly anticipated matchup at the Citi Open, No. 39-ranked Alexandre Muller will take on No. 9 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on Tuesday. Rune enters the tournament as the favorite, with odds of -300 against Muller’s +225.

As the competition heats up, Rune’s status as a rising star continues to capture the attention of tennis fans. The 22-year-old Dane is currently receiving mentorship from tennis legend Andre Agassi, which has sparked interest in his potential for an impressive season. Rune looks to leverage Agassi’s guidance as he takes on Muller, who is having the best campaign of his career.

Muller recently proved his skill by defeating Beibit Zhukayev with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. This match marks Muller’s first tour-level clash with Rune, although Rune previously overpowered Muller in a lower-tier competition four years ago. Despite the history, Muller brings a strong forehand and consistent play that could pose problems for Rune.

“I feel ready for this challenge,” Muller said. “I know I can play the game at a high level, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

While Muller presents a challenging opponent, Rune is expected to be buoyed by Agassi’s influence, potentially giving him the edge needed to secure a victory. Tennis enthusiasts eager to watch the match can tune in via Sky Sports Tennis in the UK or Tennis Channel in the US.

The match is set to take place on outdoor hard courts at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, showcasing the rising talents within men’s tennis.