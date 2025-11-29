Holiday Lights Shine Bright in College Station Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The annual holiday lights event returned to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Thursday night, welcoming families to celebrate the transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

Attendees can drive or walk through the park to experience various light exhibits, and admission is free. Melissa Janssen has been participating for three years with her family and expressed her joy, saying, “I love that it’s an event that we have that the whole community can come to – it’s free so we can enjoy the lights.”

Janssen noted her favorite aspect is the giant Christmas tree, which adds to the festive atmosphere. “It’s very family-friendly, my daughters and I come every year to enjoy all the lights in the park,” she shared.

The holiday lights display operates nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. and will remain open until January 1, allowing families to bask in the holiday cheer.