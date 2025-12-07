Opinion
Holiday Spirit: Keeping Jesus at the Center of Christmas
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Christmas approaches, many families find themselves caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Msgr. John Enzler reminds us that the true meaning of Christmas should not be overshadowed by shopping, parties, and decorations. Instead, we should focus on the birth of Jesus, the ultimate gift to mankind.
Enzler reflects on the significance of Christ’s birth in a humble manger and how this event offers a chance for everyone to connect with God. He acknowledges that the secular world often distracts believers from remembering ‘the reason for the season’ and emphasizes the importance of keeping Christ at the center.
The priest shares cherished memories from his childhood, growing up in a large family in Bethesda. With 12 siblings, his parents ensured they focused on Jesus during the holiday season, using an Advent wreath for evening prayers and lightings. Family traditions included performing acts of kindness instead of exchanging gifts, symbolically placing contributions into a manger to prepare for Jesus’s arrival on Christmas Day.
Enzler recalls those family moments as a way to remind everyone what Christmas truly represents. He encourages families today to hold similar celebrations, suggesting they might consider a birthday cake for Jesus or dedicating extra time to prayer. Moreover, he urges reading the Gospel accounts of Jesus’s birth to deepen understanding and appreciation of the story.
As families gather for holiday festivities, Enzler implores them to resist the pull of consumerism and to refocus their hearts and minds on Jesus. Sharing faith, hope, and love is crucial, as is teaching the younger generation about the essence of Christmas. By doing so, he believes they can create a meaningful legacy that honors the true spirit of the holiday.
As we near the end of Advent and approach Christmas Day, let every family strive to keep Jesus at the heart of their celebrations, just as he was welcomed in the manger so long ago.
