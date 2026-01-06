Holland America Cruise Ship Suspends Search for Overboard Passenger

Key West, Florida – A 77-year-old woman fell overboard from the Holland America Line cruise ship, Nieuw Statendam, while it was sailing north of Cuba on New Year’s Day. The U.S. Coast Guard reported on Thursday that it suspended its search efforts after looking for hours without success.

The incident took place approximately 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba. According to the Coast Guard, search crews operated for about eight hours, covering more than 690 square miles. The Holland America Line confirmed that the ship initiated search and rescue procedures as soon as the woman was reported missing.

“The captain and crew are searching the area working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard which has deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist,” Holland America Line stated. The Coast Guard deployed the Cutter William Trump and an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Clearwater for the search.

The Nieuw Statendam had departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 27 for a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise and was scheduled to return on January 3. The cruise line announced that the ship’s planned port call in Key West on January 2 was canceled due to the ongoing search.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today,” the cruise line said in a statement. “Our family assistance team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard has stated that it will continue to monitor for any new information that could lead to a resumption of the search.