Hollie Strano Lands New Weather Role After WKYC Departure

CANTON, Ohio — Hollie Strano, the former WKYC Channel 3 meteorologist, has secured a new position in Stark County, bringing daily weather updates to local radio listeners.

Strano, who was let go from WKYC after 22 years in 2023, will now provide forecasts each morning from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Mix 94.1. “Let’s do this Stark County! So much love for you, Canton! Thank you for having me!” Strano said in an enthusiastic post.

According to the Canton station’s website, Strano is an Emmy-winning meteorologist and a mental health advocate with over two decades of experience. She is also recognized for her podcast, “Abruptly Authentic,” where she combines science with storytelling.

After her dismissal from WKYC, Strano expressed sadness over her termination, stating, “I believe the actions of WKYC and Tegna demonstrate the stigma surrounding addiction that so many in our community experience every day.” She had previously spoken about her recovery journey publicly.

Strano is diversifying her work; last month, she announced she is also doing forecasts for radio stations in Georgia and Alabama, bringing her voice to audiences outside of Ohio. “What an honor it is to be bringing you the forecast each day, from my hometown in Cleveland to your radios down South!” she shared on social media.

Strano’s hiring comes just nine months after she pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence in 2023, following a public struggle with alcoholism.

The Akron Beacon Journal contributed to this report. For more information, reach out to Janson McNair at [email protected] or call (330)-580-8347.