Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025

COLOGNE, Germany — Fans of the acclaimed video game series Hollow Knight are finally getting a taste of the long-anticipated sequel, Silksong, after years of speculation and delay. At Gamescom 2025, attendees experienced a demo that showcased Hornet, the new protagonist, in two distinct areas: Moss Grotto and Deep Docks.

During the demo, players started their journey in Moss Grotto, a vibrant area that appears to serve as the game’s introduction. The segment began with a cutscene where Hornet escapes from a cage, setting the stage for exploration and combat. This sunlit environment engaged players with simple battles and platforming challenges, ending in a boss fight against the Moss Mother, a queen-bee-like insect. Players were able to rely on their Hollow Knight muscle memory, utilizing agile movements to evade attacks.

The transition to Deep Docks marked a significant change in difficulty. Here, players could wield new tools, such as kunai, and experience a more complex level design filled with metal elevators and hidden levers. The area tested players’ navigation skills and combat strategies as they encountered more aggressive enemies.

One notable encounter with Lace, a ballet-inspired mid-boss, challenged players with intricate attack patterns. This highlighted a significant increase in combat difficulty compared to the earlier area, raising questions about balancing exploration and combat.

Health management has also evolved, separating healing from skills and adding a new ‘Silk’ gauge that must be filled to regain health. This change emphasizes offensive gameplay, encouraging players to engage more directly in combat.

Visually, Silksong captivates with vibrant colors and dynamic design elements, enhancing player immersion in the game world. The rich environments, filled with lava, flowing water, and creative creature designs, are a central theme, maintaining the original’s charm while adding depth.

Despite the brief nature of the demo, initial impressions suggest that Silksong will deliver a fresh yet familiar experience when it finally releases. Team Cherry’s attention to detail hints at a game that not only meets expectations but may exceed them.