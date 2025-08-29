Hollow Knight: Silksong Surfaces at GameStop for $19.99

Gaithersburg, Maryland — Fans of the popular game Hollow Knight have discovered that GameStop has listed the highly anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, for just $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch. This unexpected price has led many to speculate whether it is merely a placeholder, especially considering the game’s massive following.

Despite the intriguing offer, attempts to purchase Silksong at that price have reportedly failed, as users have been unable to complete the checkout process. The pricing revelation surfaced on Reddit, igniting discussions among fans wondering why Team Cherry would not capitalize on the game’s popularity by charging more.

When the original Hollow Knight was released in 2017, it priced at $14.99, aiming to be accessible to a broad audience coming from a small development team. The game has since seen discounts, with the lowest price dropping to around $5.99.

Many Reddit users expressed their thoughts on the potential pricing strategy. One user remarked, “I was ready to pay 40 bucks. Am I crazy? It’s been the going rate for quality games, especially if they’re a sequel to a well-loved one.” Another noted that Team Cherry might not need to raise the price, stating, “They are really rich because of Hollow Knight.”

Some fans raised concerns about the pricing’s effect on subscription services, with one comment highlighting, “At that price there’s basically zero reason to play it on Game Pass unless you already have it.” They pointed out that subscribing to PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass might become less appealing if the game is available for a one-time payment.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to launch on September 4, 2025, after years of anticipation. Fans are left wondering if they will buy it at this price or wait for further developments.