Hollow Knight: Silksong Launches, Fans Dive Into New Adventure

PHARLOOM, September 4, 2025 — After much anticipation, Team Cherry‘s highly awaited sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, officially launched today. Players have begun exploring the vibrant kingdom of Pharloom, stepping into the shoes of the titular character, Hornet.

After just three hours, many players report feeling overwhelmed by the depth and beauty of the new world. The game introduces quicker access to branching paths compared to its predecessor, allowing players to venture into various directions more confidently from the start. Initial impressions suggest that the game is poised to meet the sky-high expectations set by fans.

One notable change is Hornet’s character and dialogue; unlike the silent protagonist from the first game, Hornet engages with the various distinctive bugs throughout the kingdom. Players note her charismatic personality while maintaining a stoic charm that fits within the game’s overall tone.

The game’s writing continues to showcase Team Cherry’s talent, blending whimsical humor with poetic dialogue. An early humorous scene features a pilgrim singing to a door, underscoring the playful atmosphere that permeates the game.

New mechanics such as customizable ability-granting charms add layers of strategy for players to explore. Each ability is now color-coded, prompting players to make thoughtful decisions about their character builds as they progress. Initial reactions highlight excitement over the flexibility this provides in crafting unique playstyles.

However, the game is not without challenges, as dying causes players to lose their in-game currency known as Rosaries. Players must retrace their steps to reclaim lost currency, adding an element of tension to exploration.

Additionally, early gameplay suggests that the map system has improved from the original game, making it easier to obtain upgrades and find essential items early on in the experience. These changes aim to smooth out issues faced by players in the initial hours of the original Hollow Knight.

Boss fights have proven to be engaging challenges, with players remarking that encounters are both rewarding and punishing. Early boss fights are seen as more forgiving than those in the original game, which may ease the learning curve for newcomers.

As the game unfolds, the blend of engaging narrative, beautiful art, and refined mechanics showcases Team Cherry’s evolution as a developer. With a plethora of hidden secrets and collectible upgrades, early players are eager to dive back into exploring the rich environment of Pharloom.

While initial hours indicate a steep challenge, particularly in terms of combat difficulty and enemy aggression, the excitement around the game suggests it will continue to captivate players. As they continue their journey, fans are hopeful that Hollow Knight: Silksong will resonate with both newcomers and veterans alike.