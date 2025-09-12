Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Causes Digital Store Outages

Adelaide, Australia – The highly anticipated video game Hollow Knight: Silksong launched on September 4, 2025, and quickly overwhelmed major digital game stores, leading to widespread outages. Many gamers faced frustration as they struggled to purchase the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 indie hit Hollow Knight.

Shortly after the game’s launch at 3:00 PM BST, user reports on Downdetector spiked to 3,750, indicating serious issues across platforms like Steam, Nintendo’s eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Gamers reported encountering error messages that lasted for nearly three hours, preventing them from completing purchases.

In a light-hearted comment about the situation, Christopher Larkin, composer for both Hollow Knight games, joked that the sequel might have “crashed the internet” due to the overwhelming demand. Within 30 minutes of its release, Steam reported over 100,000 players actively engaging with the game, suggesting many found alternative ways to access it despite the issues.

Humble Bundle also experienced disruptions, temporarily listing the game as unavailable due to the traffic surge. The original Hollow Knight, developed by the three-member Team Cherry, has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and gained a dedicated fanbase since its release.

The new installment shifts the focus to Hornet, a sword-wielding princess featured in the original game, and features the same signature side-scrolling gameplay that fans love. The development team chose a meticulous seven-year production period to ensure high quality.

Team Cherry co-founders Ari Gibson and William Pellen have emphasized the importance of creativity and quality over quick releases, noting that they aimed to make a game that reflects their ideals. As gamers anticipate a smoother experience soon, the cultural impact of Hollow Knight: Silksong remains significant in the indie gaming community.