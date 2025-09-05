Entertainment
Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Date Confirmed for September 4, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of Hollow Knight can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Team Cherry has confirmed the much-anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will launch on September 4, 2025. The game will be available on multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, priced at $19.99.
The announcement was made through a nearly two-minute trailer showcasing new gameplay footage. Players will take on the role of Hornet, who will explore vast new lands while battling enemies and uncovering ancient secrets tied to her past.
In the trailer, fans were treated to glimpses of new environments, including graveyards, swamps, and bustling cities, as well as new insectoid NPCs. The developers also revealed that the game will feature various new enemies, bosses, and even an Ori-style escape sequence.
Team Cherry has opted for a global simultaneous release, unlocking the game at 7 AM Pacific Time, which is 10 AM Eastern Time and 4 PM CEST. This approach aims to provide players worldwide with equal access and alleviate the frustrations associated with staggered releases.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong, especially in light of the announcements made at Gamescom. Team Cherry has emphasized that the game’s modest price and innovative design make it a promising continuation of the beloved franchise.
To accompany the launch, players seeking detailed insights and tips can refer to IGN for comprehensive guides and features. Hollow Knight: Silksong is shaping up to be a significant release in the gaming calendar, drawing interest not only from fans of the original game but also from newcomers who wish to experience Hornet’s journey.
As the launch approaches, excitement continues to build, with many anticipating how the sequel will expand on the original’s strengths while introducing fresh gameplay mechanics.
