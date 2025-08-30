Entertainment
Hollow Knight: Silksong Listed at Low Price, Fans Speculate
CALIFORNIA, USA — Fans of the indie game Hollow Knight have spotted its sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, listed for $19.99 on GameStop‘s website for the Nintendo Switch. This unexpected price has raised eyebrows among gamers, who speculate it may just be a placeholder.
The news first surfaced on Reddit, where users reported trying to purchase the game at this price, but their transactions did not go through. Many fans are puzzled as to why Team Cherry, the game’s developer, would not set a higher price for such a highly anticipated title, set to launch on September 4, 2025.
When the original Hollow Knight was released in 2017, it was priced at $14.99. Team Cherry aimed to make the game accessible to a broader audience, a practice common among indie studios. The lowest price for the original title eventually dropped to around $5.99.
On the Reddit thread, opinions about the pricing varied. One user expressed their willingness to pay $40 for the sequel, noting that it is typical for sequels to command higher prices, especially for a game as beloved as Hollow Knight. Another user mentioned how the low price might affect subscription services like Game Pass, which charges $12 to $15 monthly.
Despite the pricing debate, Hollow Knight: Silksong’s release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to get their hands on it regardless of the cost. One user summarized the sentiment saying, ‘Whatever the price, I will buy it.’ For more updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong, keep an eye on gaming news sources.
