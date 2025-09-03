Entertainment
Hollow Knight: Silksong Set for Release on September 4, 2025
SYDNEY, Australia – After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally set to launch on September 4, 2025, at 10:00 PM SGT. Fans of the beloved metroidvania series can look forward to continuing their journey in the vibrant, intricate world of Hallownest.
The sequel, developed by Team Cherry, follows Hornet, the game’s new protagonist. Over the years, the anticipation has built up significantly, with many gamers expressing excitement over the opportunity to explore this new adventure that was initially planned as downloadable content for the original Hollow Knight.
Christopher Larkin, composer of the first game’s iconic score, has returned to create a soundtrack that promises to evoke powerful emotions. Early samples, including songs titled “Lace” and “Bonebottom,” hint at an engaging auditory experience. “Lace” features upbeat violins reminiscent of the original’s “Hornet” theme, while “Bonebottom” highlights melancholic piano melodies.
Team Cherry stated that players will be able to purchase Silksong for $19.99 in the United States, just five dollars more than the original game’s launch price in 2017. This pricing decision comes in contrast to the rising costs of many AAA games.
The game will be available on multiple platforms including Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S. With no early access periods planned, all players can expect to experience Silksong simultaneously upon its release.
After a lengthy development process spanning over six years, fans are eager to dive into Hornet’s story and encounter the game’s many secrets. As the release date approaches, excitement builds around how Silksong will expand upon the beloved elements of its predecessor.
