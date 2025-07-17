Holloway and Poirier Set for Epic Showdown at UFC 318

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Max Holloway is set to defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center. This highly anticipated fight marks their third encounter, with Poirier winning both previous bouts.

This fight serves as Poirier’s retirement match after a successful 14-year career in the UFC. Despite being the underdog with +110 odds, Poirier aims to end his career on a high note against the defending champion, who is the -130 favorite.

Holloway, at 33 years old, holds a distinct advantage in experience, having been a top contender since 2012. He became the featherweight champion in June 2017 and has faced several tough opponents, including Alexander Volkanovski multiple times.

In their first meeting, Poirier submitted Holloway in the first round, showcasing his grappling skills. However, their rematch saw a fierce exchange of punches and kicks, highlighting Holloway’s striking prowess. Experts predict that Poirier might aim to rely on grappling this time to avoid Holloway’s powerful striking.

“This is Poirier’s swan song, and I think he’ll do everything to secure a victory in front of his home fans,” said one analyst. Poirier’s strategy may include his favorite submission technique, the guillotine choke, providing him with a storybook ending.

Holloway stands as a significant strike threat, with a notable knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, proving his striking capability. As he prepares to defend his title, Holloway is aware of the stakes involved.

Poirier’s journey includes becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion in 2016 after defeating Holloway. However, he struggled in championship bouts against renowned fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

As this fight approaches, fans are eager to see who will prevail in a clash between two of the UFC’s biggest names. The event promises an intense atmosphere, especially as it takes place in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana. Fight night is sure to deliver thrilling moments for MMA enthusiasts.