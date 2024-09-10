Holly Johnson Reflects on Cancellation by Music Industry Following HIV Diagnosis

Holly Johnson, the frontman of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, has revealed that he was effectively cancelled by the music industry after disclosing his HIV diagnosis in 1993. The now 64-year-old artist noted that very few individuals from the music sector reached out to him following his public announcement.

In his own words, Johnson described this period as akin to living in a ‘desert’ for nearly a decade, stating, ‘The gay community supported me, I did some performances at clubs, but jobs were hard to come by at that time. I was sort of cancelled by the music industry.’

His comments came ahead of the opening of ‘The Holly Johnson Story’, an exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool, which chronicles his life and rise to fame as one of the earliest high-profile artists to be openly gay and openly HIV positive.

Johnson expressed that the experience of being openly gay in the music industry was isolating. He acknowledged the existence of other gay singers but noted that many were advised to remain in the closet for fear it would negatively impact their careers, particularly in markets like middle America.

Despite the challenges, he highlighted that places like New York, LA, and San Francisco embraced his music and persona. However, he lamented that much of the media attention was focused solely on their sexuality, which he believes is why bands like the Pet Shop Boys chose to maintain their privacy during the 1980s.

Reflecting on the industry dynamics, Johnson remarked, ‘People had the eye on marketing and money.’ He also shared his perspective on the grueling nature of the music business at that time, noting that young artists were often exploited for their talent without due consideration for their well-being.

The exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool marks the 40th anniversary of the release of his highly successful album ‘Welcome to the Pleasuredome’, which features iconic hits such as ‘Two Tribes’, ‘The Power of Love’, and ‘Relax’, which was once banned by the BBC.

Johnson recounted the inspiration behind ‘Relax’, recalling that he composed it while walking from his mother’s house to music rehearsals in Liverpool, stating, ‘It just floated in my head and I started singing it to keep myself motivated.’

This exhibition is part of a broader project dedicated to documenting LGBTQ+ heritage, collaborating with the charity Sahir to explore Johnson’s history and capture the stories of local LGBTQ+ individuals through workshops and discussions.

Items to be displayed include costumes, memorabilia from Johnson’s career, audio accounts from people living with HIV in Liverpool, and even paintings created by the singer.

‘The opportunity to mount this exhibition is actually like winning the National Lottery for me,’ Johnson described. ‘As a teenager, Music and Art were my passion, and everything I was ever drawn to, through a lens of queerness and controversy, I brought with me into the future we live in now.’

‘The Holly Johnson Story’ is set to open to the public on Saturday.