Holly Wheeler Takes Center Stage in Stranger Things Season 5

LOS ANGELES, CA – The popular Netflix series Stranger Things has officially returned with its fifth season, and it’s bringing a new focus on Holly Wheeler, the youngest member of the Wheeler family. In the series’ first four episodes, released on November 26, Holly’s character evolves from a peripheral role to a central figure as she faces challenges from the Upside Down.

Nell Fisher, a 14-year-old British actress, steps into the role of Holly Wheeler for the final season after Anniston and Tinsley Price portrayed the character in earlier seasons. Fisher describes the evolution of Holly, saying, “Holly has been important but on the periphery, and this season, Holly becomes a protagonist. Things start happening to her, and she starts getting things done. I’m really excited to be able to play this character.”

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have chosen to elevate Holly’s role this season, returning to themes of childhood and lost innocence. They even titled the second episode “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler,” referencing the classic tale of abduction that resonates throughout the series.

Executive producer Shawn Levy explained the decision: “For this season, the Duffer Brothers wanted to centralize Holly as a main character. At her innocent age, she represents the vulnerability and superpower of childhood that the show has often explored.”

Fisher also shared her thoughts on filming, describing her first days on set as “intimidating