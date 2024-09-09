Hollyoaks Star Ali Bastian Diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer

Ali Bastian, a well-known actress from the popular soap opera Hollyoaks, has publicly announced her diagnosis of stage 2 breast cancer. The 42-year-old star, recognized for her role as Becca Dean from 2001 to 2007, revealed that the news came as a complete shock to her and her family.

Upon discovering a lump while breastfeeding her daughter, Isabella, Bastian initially believed she was experiencing a blocked duct. Her concerns escalated when she experienced persistent discomfort, prompting her to seek further medical evaluation.

After a visit to her general practitioner and subsequent imaging, Ali received the life-altering diagnosis over the phone. Despite the devastating news, she expressed gratitude for the medical team’s intent to cure her, which has been a source of comfort during this challenging time.

Ali Bastian is currently undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment plan and is scheduled to follow up with a mastectomy and radiotherapy. She has been actively engaging in therapy to assist her in coping with the emotional ramifications of her diagnosis.

The actress emphasized the importance of being vigilant about changes in breast health, particularly for new mothers, and has received supportive messages from her fellow Hollyoaks cast mates during her journey.