Hollywood Actors Share Their Journeys at Emmy Roundtable

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — During a sunny Sunday in early May, a group of six prominent television actors gathered at Soho House’s West Hollywood outpost for THR’s annual Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable. They clinked glasses in celebration, with the sentiment, “To be rich in friends is to be poor in nothing.”

Among the stars present were Diego Luna, Walton Goggins, Adam Scott, Jeffrey Wright, Eddie Redmayne, and newcomer Cooper Koch. The actors, many of whom had never met before, shared stories about their early careers filled with discouraging feedback. Some recalled being told, “You’re not getting cast because you have a gay voice,” and others faced critiques based on their appearance.

As the discussion continued, humorous moments emerged. When asked about their types in scripts, Goggins described it as “lonely and sad,” prompting laughter from the group. They analyzed how their roles and perceptions have changed over time.

Wright noted the difficulty in categorizing his acting style, suggesting that roles written for him often deal with complex characters. Redmayne explained the evolution of his career from quirky characters to more intense roles, stating he is now often cast as sociopaths.

Each actor exchanged thoughts on how past experiences shaped their careers. Goggins reflected on the pressure to conform to certain appearances, saying, “I was never going to be any of those people,” and emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself.

The conversation turned to the anxieties that linger even after years in the industry. “There’s always uncertainty about whether I’m going to be able to pull it off,” Wright said about preparing for new projects. Redmayne recalled a particularly nerve-wracking first day of filming, describing how he managed to perform despite sleeplessness.

Luna discussed how perceptions of him shifted after his breakout role in “Rogue One.” He compared the pressures of early roles, often typecast as a drug dealer, to the broader options available today. “The system wasn’t even sending messages of, like, ‘Yes, you could find a way to be yourself,’” he explained.

As the discussion wrapped up, they explored how fans perceive them now compared to earlier in their careers. Koch and Wright shared insights on how fans react, with Koch highlighting moments of genuine connection when fans acknowledge their work.

In a lighter moment, the actors talked about the most used emoji on their phones, revealing personal touches that show their personalities beyond the screen. With laughter and camaraderie, the roundtable served as a reminder of the shared experiences that connect actors, both on and off screen.