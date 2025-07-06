Hollywood Announces Walk of Fame Class of 2026 Including Shaquille O’Neal

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Timothée Chalamet, Shaquille O’Neal, and Miley Cyrus are among the stars set to receive their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the honor on July 2, revealing a list of 35 celebrities chosen for their contributions to various entertainment fields.

The selected honorees include a variety of talents from motion pictures, television, live performance, recording, and sports. O’Neal stands out as the only inductee from the sports entertainment category.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce expressed excitement for the new class on social media, saying, “We are honored to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026.” Following the announcement, Cyrus shared her joy on Instagram, recalling fond memories of her early days in Los Angeles.

“When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, I would go on late-night walks with my dad,” she wrote. “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

Alongside Cyrus and O’Neal, the motion picture honorees include Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and Rachel McAdams, among others, while the television category features names like Gordon Ramsay and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Musical legends Air Supply, Lyle Lovett, and the Clark Sisters represent the recording group.

Lea Salonga, a celebrated Filipino singer and actress, expressed her surprise at receiving the honor. “I started seeing that I was going to get my own star and thought, this can’t be real,” she stated in an exclusive interview. Salonga is the only representative from the live theater category.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2026 was confirmed after an extensive selection process. Peter Roth, the former CEO of Warner Bros. Television, emphasized the significance of this recognition, stating, “These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honor them.”

The honorees will be officially recognized in a ceremony later this year, marking another milestone in their illustrious careers.