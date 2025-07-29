Sports
Hollywood Brown Carted Off with Leg Injury During Chiefs Practice
Kansas City, MO — Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left Tuesday’s training camp practice after suffering an apparent lower leg injury. Reports from ESPN’s Nate Taylor indicate Brown was carted off the field, raising concerns for his availability this season.
The injury occurred as Brown limped in the back of the end zone following a play. He was promptly assisted and placed on a cart to leave the field. This setback is particularly troubling for Brown, who only played two games last season due to a sternoclavicular injury sustained during the preseason.
Brown signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after a challenging last year. In his limited appearances, he managed to catch nine passes for 91 yards in the regular season and contributed five receptions for 50 yards during the Chiefs’ playoff run.
Throughout his six-year NFL career, injuries have plagued Brown, with only one full season to date. He had a standout season in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he achieved over 1,000 receiving yards. However, his performance has diminished since then.
The Chiefs are hopeful that their receiving corps, featuring Brown and other key players, can remain healthy in 2025. Should Brown miss time, fourth-round pick and All-Mountain West player from Utah State may step up to fill the gap.
“Just taking it day by day and enjoying the process,” Brown said prior to the injury, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and improvement. As the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming season, his absence could pose significant challenges for the team.
