Hollywood Mourns Beloved Makeup Artist Jasen Kaplan’s Passing

NEW YORK CITY — Hollywood is mourning the loss of celebrated makeup artist Jasen Kaplan, who passed away on December 31, hours before the New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square. Sources close to Kaplan say he died in a hospital following an undisclosed medical emergency.

Kaplan’s career skyrocketed after he worked with Brittney and Lisa Gastineau for their 2005 reality show, “Gastineau Girls.” Over the years, he became a trusted favorite among celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Kelly Osbourne, and Cyndi Lauper.

“He was a great artist, and a sweet guy,” said a longtime friend. “When people started working with him, they often stayed with him for years.” Insiders indicated that a number of Kaplan’s clients were informed of his passing on the morning of January 1, noting a deep sense of loss across the entertainment industry.

Kelly Osbourne, one of Kaplan’s most prominent clients and friends, expressed her devastation on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all the love, laughter, and joy you brought to my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you!”

Authorities from the New York Police Department are investigating the circumstances of Kaplan’s death. Kaplan was also known for his role as a contestant on the 2016 reality show “Finding Prince Charming,” produced by Lance Bass.

One of Kaplan’s close friends commented, “He really was important to a lot of people. Some of his clients had been with him for more than 20 years. They’re going to take it very hard.” Kaplan was not only known for his artistic skills but also for his close bonds with clients like Tinsley Mortimer and Lydia Hearst.

In an emotional note, Osbourne promised to care for Kaplan’s beloved dog, Coco, stating, “I promise to make sure Coco is always looked after. I will forever miss our late-night FaceTimes!”

At this time, details surrounding the cause of Kaplan’s death remain unclear, as the chief medical examiner is conducting an investigation.