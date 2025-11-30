Hollywood Mourns Loss of Stars with Recent Passing of Iconic Figures

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hollywood is mourning the loss of several iconic figures from the entertainment industry in 2025, including actors, musicians, and cultural icons. The deaths of these beloved personalities have sent waves of grief through their fans and the industry.

One of the most notable losses is Ethan Browne, the son of musician Jackson Browne, who was found unresponsive at his home on November 25 at the age of 52. His father shared the heartbreaking news via Facebook, expressing deep sorrow over his son’s passing.

On the same day, businessman Richard Branson announced the death of his wife, Joan Templeman, aged 80. Branson shared an emotional Instagram tribute, highlighting their 50 years together and the love they shared.

Earlier, reggae legend Jimmy Cliff‘s death was confirmed by his wife, Latifa Chambers, on November 24. He passed away at 81 after suffering a seizure followed by pneumonia. Cliff’s contributions to music and film included the classic ‘The Harder They Come.’

Italian singer Ornella Vanoni also passed away on November 21 at 91 from cardiac arrest. Known for her hit “L’appuntamento,” Vanoni received tributes from fans and officials alike, including a heartfelt message from the Italian Prime Minister.

On the same day, Jellybean Johnson, a founding member of Prince’s band The Time, passed away at the age of 69. His family confirmed the news, though a cause of death was not disclosed.

Additional losses in November included singer-songwriter Todd Snider and actress Sally Kirkland, who died on November 14 and November 11, respectively. Snider was 59, known for his captivating songs, while Kirkland, an acclaimed actress, was 84.

As the community mourns, tributes continue to pour in for these stars, celebrating their enduring legacy and impact on music and film. Each of these artists leaves behind a meaningful contribution that will be remembered for generations to come.