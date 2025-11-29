Hollywood Mourns Loss of Cherished Stars in 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CA — The entertainment world is in mourning as many beloved stars have passed away in 2025, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and loved ones.

Ethan Browne, son of musician Jackson Browne, was found unresponsive in his home on November 25 at the age of 52. His father announced the tragic news in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing profound sorrow over his son’s unexpected death.

Meanwhile, Richard Branson revealed the death of his wife, Joan, on November 25, stating she died quickly and painlessly after recovering from a back injury. In an emotional tribute, Branson shared memories of their time together, noting how they comforted each other during their hospital stays.

Jimmy Cliff, the reggae legend, passed away at 81 due to complications from pneumonia following a seizure, as announced by his wife, Latifa Chambers. Cliff, best known for his hits like “Many Rivers to Cross,” will be remembered for his significant impact on music.

Also making headlines, famed Italian singer Ornella Vanoni died on November 21, just shy of her 92nd birthday, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had a profound influence on Italian music, earning tributes from notable figures including the Prime Minister.

Veteran musician Jellybean Johnson, recognized for his influential role as a drummer in Prince’s band, passed away at 69. His family confirmed the news, although the cause of his death remained undisclosed.

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider, known for captivating audiences with his thoughtful lyrics, died unexpectedly at 59. Reports confirmed he had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia prior to his passing.

Hollywood icon Sally Kirkland also left us, passing away at 84 after battling dementia. Her representative confirmed her death, noting her extensive work in film spanning several decades.

The entertainment industry is grappling with an array of losses, from rising stars to icons. Each death resonates deeply within the community, as tributes and condolences flood social media in honor of their legacies.

As we reflect on the rich contributions made by these artists, their memories will continue to inspire future generations of performers and fans.