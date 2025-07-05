Hollywood Remembers Actor Michael Madsen, Dies at 67

Malibu, California — Michael Madsen, known for his roles in iconic films including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” died at the age of 67. His representative confirmed he was found unresponsive in his home on Thursday morning, with reports suggesting a cardiac arrest as the cause.

Madsen’s career spanned decades, with his breakout role as Mr. Blonde in Quentin Tarantino‘s 1992 debut film, “Reservoir Dogs.” He was renowned for his captivating performances as a tough guy with depth. One of his memorable lines from “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” was, “That woman deserves her revenge, and we deserve to die,” which exemplified his rare combination of charisma and intensity.

A few years ago, in an interview, Madsen reflected on his experiences with Tarantino, noting the director’s unique ability to bring out his talent. He remarked in 2025, “I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for Quentin. My life would have taken a bad turn.” Madsen appreciated how Tarantino allowed him to improvise and added his own flair to the characters he portrayed.

In the same interview, Madsen described his excitement while working on Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” expressing admiration for the film’s stunning screenplay and his character Joe Gage. “The energy on set was so big,” he said, recalling the camaraderie among the cast and crew.

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Madsen remained optimistic about his work in independent films and was preparing to release his new book titled “Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.” His managers released a statement, saying, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Virginia Madsen, his sister and fellow actress, paid tribute, sharing a heartfelt message, “I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend. He had a big heart and soul.” Madsen leaves behind a legacy defined by memorable performances and the impact he made on Hollywood as a unique and talented actor.