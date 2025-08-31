Hollywood Sparks Rumors of Romance Between Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney

VENICE, Italy — Music mogul Scooter Braun and actress Sydney Sweeney fueled romance rumors after being spotted together in Venice this past June. The two were seen attending the extravagant wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, stirring speculation about their relationship status.

Sweeney, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” looked stunning in a black floral dress, while Braun opted for a casual look with sunglasses and neutral clothing. Their appearance together has fans buzzing about a potential relationship between the 44-year-old music manager and the 27-year-old star.

Sources close to the duo report that they have shared their news with a few close friends but are keen on keeping things private for now. The sighting in Venice marked a notable moment for both as they navigate their careers and personal lives amidst the public eye.

Since their appearance, fans have eagerly awaited any further signs of their relationship, piqued by social media clips and photos circulating online. Both figures are known for their high-profile careers, with Braun managing artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and Sweeney earning acclaim for her acting.

While the nature of their relationship remains unclear, the Venice outing has certainly drawn attention and added to the intrigue surrounding the pair. As the rumors continue to swirl, followers of both personalities are left to wonder whether this casual stroll is the beginning of something more significant or merely a friendly outing.