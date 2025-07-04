Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 Announced

HOLLYWOOD, California — The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on July 2, 2025, the list of 35 honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026. Among the notable names are musicians Miley Cyrus, actors Timothée Chalamet and Emily Blunt, and sports icon Shaquille O'Neal.

The selected honorees span five categories: motion pictures, television, live theater/performance, recording, and sports entertainment. Shaquille O’Neal stands out as the sole inductee from the sports category.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Miley Cyrus expressed her excitement, sharing memories of her childhood in Los Angeles. She recalled late-night walks on Hollywood Boulevard with her father and described receiving a star as a dream come true. ‘This moment will live forever,’ she stated.

Notably, Lea Salonga, the acclaimed Filipino singer and actress, also received the unexpected news about her star while rehearsing for ‘Into the Woods’ in Manila. In an email interview, she shared her disbelief and appreciation for the honor.

The full list of honorees includes prominent figures such as Gordon Ramsay, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, and Oscar-winning actor Stanley Tucci. The announcement took place during a press conference at Ovation Hollywood.

Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, expressed enthusiasm about the new class, stating they have ‘made significant contributions to the world of entertainment.’ The selection panel chose the 35 honorees from hundreds of nominations during a meeting on June 20, which were later ratified by the Chamber’s board of directors on June 25.