Politics
Homan Defends Immigration Policy at UTEP Amid Protests
EL PASO, Texas — Tom Homan, the former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, spoke at the University of Texas at El Paso on December 4, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event, emphasizing the need for stricter immigration policies to curb human trafficking and cartel violence.
Homan, appointed by former President Donald Trump, addressed over 500 attendees about the dangers immigrants face when entering the United States illegally. He recounted a haunting case from his career involving a 5-year-old child who died during a human trafficking attempt. “I spent most of my career working trafficking and human smuggling cases,” Homan said. “In decades of investigations, I’ve seen those who have suffered terrible deaths.”
During his speech, Homan criticized President Joe Biden‘s administration, stating that lenient immigration policies encourage criminal activities. He urged would-be immigrants to use legal ports of entry, saying, “When you come into the country illegally, you’re cheating and cutting in line in front of all those trying to do it legally.”
According to Homan, enhanced border security leads to reduced cartel violence against immigrants. “If border security is bolstered, cartel violence against potential immigrants declines,” he noted, urging Congress to address the immigration process to avoid dangers faced by many migrants.
Homan’s remarks came amid protests outside the venue, with around 100 demonstrators voicing their dissent. Many of them criticized the university for hosting Homan and expressed concerns about the policies implemented during Trump’s presidency. Protesters carried signs and used a megaphone to express their views.
One protester, Jesse Moreno, vice-president of UTEP College Democrats, said, “It is upsetting, especially given what is happening in this country.” Meanwhile, some attendees expressed support for Homan. “Nothing really surprised me today,” El Paso resident Amin Favela said. “It was about law and order mainly.”
The event began with heightened security, including helicopters and drones monitoring the area. Homan faced interruptions from hecklers during his speech, one of whom called him a “racist.” Homan responded, “Call me what you want, I don’t care.”
Following the event, Homan reiterated his commitment to addressing illegal immigration and condemned the violence associated with human smuggling. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt or to die,” Homan stated. “Immigration enforcement has always been controversial and has always been emotional.”
The protest overall remained peaceful, though tensions arose at times. At least one protester was briefly detained by campus police but later released.
