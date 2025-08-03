Business
At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — Major home furniture and décor retailer At Home announced it will close six of its stores, including a location in Lake in the Hills, a suburb of Chicago. The store, located at 101 Randall Road, is set to shut its doors as part of the company’s restructuring plans.
All affected stores will begin storewide sales with discounts of up to 30% until all merchandise, fixtures, and store equipment are sold. A spokesperson for Hilco Consumer – Retail stated, ‘These six stores are offering some of the best deals shoppers will see all year — but only for a short time. Customers who want the best selection on furniture, décor, and seasonal finds should shop early before the most popular items disappear.’
Gift cards, gift certificates, loyalty rewards, and credit card rewards will still be accepted at closing stores until August 14, according to the company announcement. Despite the closures, all stores will maintain their regular operating hours until they officially close.
The closures come amid a challenging retail environment, a situation mirrored by other retailers in the market. Many chains have recently reduced their footprint amid changing consumer habits and economic pressures. At Home’s decision follows a broader trend in which retailers are reevaluating their business models and locations.
This announcement marks a significant change for At Home as it navigates through market fluctuations and seeks to enhance its operational efficiency.
